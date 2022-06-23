Teen Mom’s Javi and Lauren Reunite for Family Outing: See Photos

No bad blood. Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin reunited with the mother of his second son, Lauren Comeau, in Boston, Massachusetts, for a family outing with sons Lincoln and Eli at the NBA Finals.

“One last championship/appreciation post,” Javi, 29, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 22. “I knew going to Boston with the Finals atmosphere was going to be a lot for me solo. So, I’m glad we were able to make it happen for the boys!”

“Appreciate you,” he added, referring to his ex-fiancée, 30.

The father of two went on to share a sweet family photo of the former couple with their son, Eli, 3, and his son with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, Lincoln, posing inside TD Garden ahead of a Boston Celtics versus Golden State Warriors playoff game. Lauren and Eli were seen representing the home team in matching gray T-shirts, while Javi and Lincoln, 8, wore Warriors gear.

“Eli may not understand how lucky he is,” the reality star added over a video of Lauren and Eli chanting “Let’s Go Celtics.” “One day we can tell him he attended the NBA Finals,” he added.

Javi and Lauren’s relationship has been rocky from the start after meeting at a wedding in 2017 – including two alleged cheating scandals.

In 2019, after Javi was allegedly caught with another woman in the home he shared with Lauren, he issued a public apology to his then-fiancée. Javi was also accused of trying to cheat on Lauren with Kail, 30, in October 2020 when the “Coffee Convos” podcast host claimed Javi “tried to f–k” her “in a Wawa parking lot” during an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Javi and Lauren split for good shortly after the episode aired, but she accused Javi of cheating with Kail again during a tearful Instagram Live in January 2021 after the former airman and the Pride Over Pity author were spotted at a car dealership in Delaware together.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi told In Touch in January 2021. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Six months later, Javi filed for a restraining order against his ex, accusing her of assault and asking for temporary custody of their son.

“I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son,” the paperwork read. Though he dropped the order the following day, he claimed she “closed-fist punched [him] several times” during a “verbal argument.”