Then and now! MTV alum Lauren Comeau became a recurring cast member on Teen Mom 2 because of her relationship with ex-fiancé Javi Marroquin. Where is she today? Keep reading to find out!

The reality starlet, 30, resides in Delaware with her and Javi’s son, Eli, and she appears to be single at the moment. The Maine native works as an independent consultant for Arbonne, a company that makes health supplements, which she frequently posts about for her nearly 400,000 social media followers.

Lauren Comeau/Instagram

Lauren and Javi, 29, began dating in 2017 after meeting at a wedding. They briefly split and he struck up a romance with Teen Mom costar Briana DeJesus, despite publicly expressing his love for Lauren to In Touch.

“I’m trying to get Lauren back, and then, Briana came out, but it’s fine,” Javi said at the time. “I never believed in love at first sight, but when I saw Lauren, I definitely did. I’m hoping Lauren and I can figure this out because she made me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The two eventually rekindled their romance in 2018, and they announced Lauren’s pregnancy with baby No. 1 in May 2018. Javi popped the question the following year, and they got engaged in June 2019. However, their love was not made to last.

Lauren and Javi weathered a lot of highs and lows, including cheating claims from the father of two’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, before ultimately calling it quits.

The mom of one opened up about what went wrong between her and Javi during an Instagram Live in January 2021, after he and Kailyn, 29, went shopping for a car together.

“I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that,” Lauren said through tears. “I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain. I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck [in Delaware] with no family or friends.”

She added, “I just discovered something new today. It’s really, really disgusting and f–ked up and really disrespectful … and it’s just so sad. I feel so bad for me and my son.”

Some people thought Lauren was speaking in reference to Kailyn accusing Javi of trying to hook up with her during an October 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas, and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,’” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host claimed. “I have all the text messages of him trying to, like, meet up.”

This wasn’t the first time Javi was accused of cheating. Lauren claimed she found her ex “naked with another woman in their house” in August 2019, two months after they got engaged. He later apologized for “disrespecting” his then-fiancée and said he “failed as a father.”

Later on in the episode, Javi was in the hot seat again when Kailyn made more claims.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown, [Delaware], to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” the A Letter of Love author pointed out during a disagreement with over Lincoln, whom they share custody of. “Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now, you’re being disrespectful, and I’m going to disrespect the f–k out of you.”

Kailyn later publicly apologized to Lauren for airing their dirty laundry on television. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes, and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the mom of four wrote as the show was airing. “I did have a private conversation with her but owe her a public apology as well.”