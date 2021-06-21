From a breakup to makeup? Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau recently enjoyed a family vacation together, leading some fans to wonder if the exes are back on after she confirmed their split in January.

Javi declined to comment to In Touch when asked about the speculation.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 28, and Lauren, 29, appeared to visit the Universal Orlando Resort with their 2-year-old son Eli and his 7-year-old son, Lincoln, shared with ex Kailyn Lowry, last week. On Monday, June 21, he shared photos from their fun-filled outing to nearby Discovery Cove Orlando, fueling reconciliation rumors after one eyewitness claimed they seemed to be a couple.

“Javi and Lauren were spotted at Islands of Adventure near the Forbidden Journey ride,” the eyewitness told E! News about their Universal trip. “They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together.”

The reality TV duo seem to be putting their relationship struggles behind them following their breakup in January. Since the pair has yet to reveal if they did get back together, some fans wonder if Javi and Lauren are just coparenting and enjoying a trip to celebrate Father’s Day.

“Found a new love in water parks. Volcano Bay [waterpark] is still No. 1, but Discovery Cove is close,” Javi wrote on Instagram. “We got to swim with stingrays, fish and my boy even got to swim with a dolphin!! They have a river that takes like 30 [minutes] to finish and my king swam the entire way [with] no green tube. So cool.”

At the beginning of the year, Lauren opened up about her split from Javi in an emotional Instagram Live. At the time, the MTV alum revealed she was a “single mom” who was “stuck in Delaware” amid the fallout from their breakup.

Drama ignited between Lauren and Javi after Kailyn, 29, claimed Javi tried to sleep with her while he was engaged to Lauren on a shocking episode of Teen Mom 2, which aired in October 2020. “I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that. I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain,” Lauren shared in her Instagram Live after the drama aired on TV. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

The duo, who previously announced their engagement in June 2019, began their relationship in the summer of 2017. Javi and Lauren were off-and-on until they got back together in March 2018, shortly before the arrival of their first child together, Eli, in November 2018.

Are they giving it another shot now? We’ll have to wait and see.