She’s roasting her exes! Kailyn Lowry put her “baby daddies,” including ex Chris Lopez, on blast in a new Instagram Story on Sunday, July 12. The Teen Mom 2 star reshared a playful social media post from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler poking fun at her past relationships.

“What baby daddy? You mean my previous entanglements?” read the Facebook post Kayla, 21, shared. “This the one,” she captioned the comment, adding crying-laughing emojis. The meme was picked up by Teen Mom Shade Room, where Kail, 28, saw it and shared it on her own Story.

Over the past few months, the MTV mama has been throwing a lot of shade at Chris — and at herself. With baby No. 4 due in just a few weeks, she seems to be reflecting on their past drama, including her decisions to reunite with him after they’d already called it quits in the past. Just a few days earlier, she shared a post about blaming bad decisions on the stars when you hook up with an ex during Mercury retrograde.

However, Kail also appears to be doing some serious introspection. A post she shared on her Story on Saturday, July 11, seemingly referenced the romance without making light of it. “I used to be the person that, no matter how bad you hurt me, I’d always still be there for you, but I realized that s–t had to stop because that’s how you allow people to take advantage of you [and] allow them to continuously step all over you,” it read. “I’m not that person no more. Never again.”

In March, Kail hinted she finally learned her lesson after discovering Chris was allegedly cheating on her with another woman from his past. The soon-to-be father of two seemingly denied dating the woman in question, but Kail had already walked away — apparently for good this time. In a comment left on a Teen Mom Shade Room post, she assured fans that part of her dating history was in her past.

“I accept my stupidity here,” she wrote. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while. … Can y’all let it go now?”