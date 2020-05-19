Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Karma always comes full circle. Kailyn Lowry may have thrown plenty of shade at ex Chris Lopez for cheating on her, but now she admits her feelings for him contributed to her split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. After pal Bone Estrada recreated a Teen Mom 2 moment where Javi confronted Kail over a text she received from a mystery man who she now identified as Chris, the MTV mama took to Twitter to weigh in.

“[This is] the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time,” Kail, 28, wrote on Monday, May 18. Adding emojis with tears of joy, she continued, “I would @ Chris and Javi if I wasn’t blocked.” In a second tweet, she reflected on the irony of that moment. “Damn, I really ended up with the one I told him not to worry about,” she wrote, adding a #yikes hashtag. “And then he cheated with every single girl he told me not to worry about. 😬☕️🐸 Everything comes full circle. #lessonlearned.”

Damn I really ended up with the one I told him not to worry about #yikes and then he cheated with every single girl he told me not to worry about 😬☕️🐸 everything comes full circle #lessonlearned — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 18, 2020

Lately, soon-to-be mom of four, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Chris, 26, has done a lot of reflecting on their relationship. In March, as fans discussed why he refused to commit to the star, she took partial responsibility for the on-again, off-again relationship. “I accept my stupidity here,” she said. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while.”

In April, she addressed their messy romance again after a fan asked for advice about how to move on after getting dumped. “How [do you] get over a breakup?” they wanted to know, admitting they were “struggling.” Kail revealed she’s in that same boat. “When you figure it out, please let me know,” she answered.

When May rolled around, however, it seemed she was over her reflection and ready to return to shading Chris instead. In a series of TikTok videos, she seemingly put the father of her two youngest children on blast as she lip-synched to audio about being “mad” at her situation and reminding exes that other men still “want” her. In another, she even encouraged scorned women to get their revenge. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but, sis, look at me right now. Look at me. Look at me in my f–king eyes,” Kail mouthed. “Go f–k his friend.”