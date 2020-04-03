Is there still hope? Following rumors she might return to Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans reveals she was “in contact” with her MTV producer while exclusively speaking with In Touch. The former reality star, who has previously hinted she may be back on our screens sometime soon, opened up about the discussions she had behind the scenes while living in Nashville amid her separation from husband David Eason.

“My old producer … would ask about updates [on] my life,” Jenelle, 28, says. “[He wanted me] to even send him videos of my daily routines with the kids in Tennessee. I was told they were thinking about putting me back on.” However, when she mentioned she was heading back to North Carolina “due to not being able to afford two places,” her producer pretty much ghosted her. “After moving back … my old producer hasn’t really talked to me since,” she says.

But the star wasn’t about to live her life based on what worked best for the network — and she says her decisions about her relationship with David were made without the show in mind. While breaking the news about their romantic reunion to mom Barbara Evans, the brunette beauty said she “was going to live my life the way [she] wanted to,” no matter what. “[I] told her I do not care what MTV or the public has to say about it either,” she says. “I will move on with my life with or without MTV.”

The mom of three is also not impressed by speculation that her separation was faked. Though divorce papers were never filed — couples in North Carolina have to live apart for one year before they can file, and new Tennessee residents have to live in the state for six months in order to divorce under their laws — Jenelle says she and David, 31, really did take a break. “My split was 100 percent real,” she insists. “I am glad I took some time away from home to clear my head to know what I truly wanted.”

What she wanted was the love she shares with daughter Ensley’s father, though without all the negativity that had built up between them. The Teen Mom alum says she and her husband have promised to talk their issues through before they reach a boiling point this time around, and they’ve set certain boundaries about what those conversations will look like. “No cussing [or] name-calling and [we] lower our tone of voices,” she says. “And listening to the other person when they ask for help.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper