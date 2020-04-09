All is well and good for Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans. The 28-year-old says her children are “happy being back home” in North Carolina while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Life is good,” she exclusively tells In Touch. Jenelle recently moved back to her house on “the land” after reconciling with husband David Eason, and her family seems happier than ever.

“Right now, all of the kids are home with us during this quarantine,” the brunette beauty says, adding, “Our family has been social distancing.”

“The kids are bored some days but [we are] trying to make the most of it by swimming in our pool or going outside in our yard to play,” she explains. “The weather was nice this weekend, so we took them out on our boat on the river. We stayed away from the beaches.”

Additionally, the mom of Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 3, says each of her children like to spend their time in quarantine differently. “Jace wants to fish every day, Kaiser loves to swim and ‘trains to be a scuba diver’ and Ensley loves to cuddle and watch the Disney app with me on the couch.”

The former MTV personality explains her family is being extremely cautious during this tumultuous time. She says they “only have one parent go into the store if necessary to stay away from the virus.”

Not only are her children are doing just fine, but Jenelle is happy to report her mom, Barbara Evans, and David, 31, are “finally getting along” after years of butting heads.

Jenelle and her man rekindled their romance in March after she announced she was leaving her husband in October 2019. After their split, she moved out of their shared home in North Carolina and relocated to Nashville in November 2019. In February, the reality stars sparked reunion rumors after being spotted out together in Jenelle’s new hometown. She confirmed they were back on in a YouTube video shared on March 21, but said they are “taking it slow.” Since then, she has moved back into their family home.

Following their reconciliation, Barb, 67, “finally accepts” her husband, the proud mama previously told In Touch. “They currently have no issues with each other,” she said of the grandmother and her man. “It makes me very happy.”

