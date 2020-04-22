She’s glowing! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showed off her growing baby bump for her Instagram followers during a Q&A in her Story on Tuesday, April 21. The 28-year-old can’t wait to have baby No. 4, although she admitted she’s a little nervous.

“Are you and the boys so excited for the baby?!” one fan asked the TV personality. On a photo of her son Lincoln, 6, she replied, “We are really anxious.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

One thing causing her concern is managing her kids’ schedules when the baby arrives. When another follower asked if Lux “is a good sleeper” and how she’d tackle her routine with a newborn, she shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son and wrote, “He’s a good sleeper. I’m so nervous about our sleep schedule when the new baby comes. I don’t know if I’m ready for that part.”

Although Kail may have her worries about welcoming another baby, she has years of experience on her side. This will be the podcast host’s second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The former couple has had a tumultuous relationship since welcoming their son Lux in 2017.

The reality TV star, who is also mom to 10-year-old son Isaac, was thrilled to share she was expecting again in February. “We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.”

Kailyn Lowry/ Instagram

Unfortunately, Kail hasn’t had the easiest pregnancy. On April 13, she revealed she fell outside her home and sprained her ankle. Thankfully, her bundle of joy was just fine.

“I got up at like 6:30 [a.m.] to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone, and I missed the last three stairs [while walking down them],” she wrote on her Instagram Story, explaining how her incident took place. “I fell, and I was really scared … I called for Isaac and [pal Natalie’s son] Kaden to come get me, because I thought that I broke my ankle.”

While she is taking it easy as she heals at home, she is grateful to spend this downtime with her three boys before their newest family member arrives.