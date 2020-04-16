Right by her side. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s son Lux has been “helping keep mom comfy” after she took a scary fall down the stairs outside her home. The pregnant MTV alum shared an update with fans on Wednesday, April 15, revealing the toddler has been showing her so much support as she takes time to heal.

“He’s also busy drawing me all the pictures while I keep my feet up [and] rest,” the 28-year-old captioned the new pics of her 2-year-old coloring at home. “I’m pretty swollen today, but otherwise doing fine! Just so relieved everyone is OK! It really wouldn’t be right if we didn’t add a little chaos to the quarantine.”

Luckily, Kailyn’s bundle of joy is just fine, however she did suffer a sprained ankle from the incident. On April 13, the Pothead Haircare founder shared the story about how she tripped that morning. “I got up at like 6:30 [a.m.] to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone, and I missed the last three stairs [while walking down them],” she wrote. “I fell, and I was really scared … I called for Isaac and [pal Natalie’s son] Kaden to come get me, because I thought that I broke my ankle.”

The podcast host does have to wear crutches for a few days, but she is staying positive while focusing on her recovery. Kailyn said she is grateful to be able to spend extra time with her boys amid the lockdown in place, having recently shared a photo of them cooking up some s’mores. “Being home 24/7 has been a huge change for myself [and] the kids, but moments like this, outside making memories have been getting us through it,” the former 16 and Pregnant star dished.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn announced she is expecting baby No. 4 in February 2020, and this will be her second child with baby daddy, Chris Lopez. In March, she took to Instagram with her latest sonogram photos and shared some news about her son.

“He was breech, but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound,” she said. “This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies.”

Kailyn’s due date is in July, so it won’t be long until she meets her new addition!