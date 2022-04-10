Wait a minute! Is Kailyn Lowry getting her own show? The Teen Mom 2 star sparked major spinoff rumors after she posted a photo in what seemingly looked like a confessional interview.

“Could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?!” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, April 9. “Imagine this is my first confessional.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum was in total glam mode as she posed for the professional filming equipment in her home state of Delaware. MTV fans were here for the news as the comment section was filled with major excitement regarding a possible spinoff. “Are you trying to tell us something!!” a follower asked. Another fan wrote, “Does that mean we’re getting it [eyes emoji].”

“I wish,” Kailyn bluntly replied to one comment. In another response, she added, “No I’m just playing but that would be cool.”

Earlier this month, the MTV personality admitted that her own show would be “the only way I would do reality TV moving forward” via an Instagram Q&A with fans. While she hasn’t confirmed whether she plans on leaving the long-running MTV series, the Pennsylvania native has been open about her “six-month hiatus” from the show.

“I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera,’” she said on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in March 2022. “I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me.”

The Pride Over Pity author added that it is “so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

The mom of four’s decision to take a hiatus from the show came after the news of her younger sons’ father, Chris Lopez, reportedly signed a contract to appear on Teen Mom 2 in August 2021 after previously refusing to film for nearly four years.

Kailyn — who shares kids Lux and Creed with her ex — wasn’t upset with him joining the show, rather by the way she found out.

“I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does,” she admitted in an Instagram Live Q&A weeks later. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

Chris recently appeared on the March 15 episode of Teen Mom 2 with Kail’s “longtime foe” and costar Briana DeJesus. Meeting up for an episode of his “P.T.S.D.” podcast, the two discussed coparenting along with the specific struggles Chris details within his coparenting relationship with the mother of his eldest sons.

Following the episode, Kail responded to the Delaware native’s claims about their dynamic via Instagram writing, “I don’t think it paints the full picture.” She added, “In any coparenting situation, there is always two sides — regardless of how Chris experienced it. Our perceptions ARE going to be different … The choice I have had to make have been very challenging.”