Standing her ground. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry penned a note to her fans “to address the way [her] coparenting situation” with ex Chris Lopez was depicted on a recent episode.

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. “In any coparenting situation, there is always two sides — regardless of how Chris experienced it. Our perceptions ARE going to be different … The choice I have had to make have been very challenging.”

She continued, “I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo. With that being said, just because it isn’t as easy with Chris, doesn’t mean my character and feelings have changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum doubled down on her stance that “time with both parents is so important,” mentioning that it benefits both her and their children Lux and Creed. However, she later indicated that “Chris’ capacity to parent” them is “very different” from that of her exes Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera. She shares son Isaac with the realtor, 30, and son Lincoln with the former airman, 29.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did,” Kailyn added. “If things were as easy and simple as [Chris] thinks they are, he would have gotten more time.”

Toward the end of her extensive note, the MTV personality claimed that Chris “always saw” Lux, 4, and Creed, 19 months, when she and him “were good because he wanted something from [her].”

“His motive was never to just spend time with them,” Kailyn alleged. “He has gone days and weeks without checking up prior to court involvement. The boys only have two parents, and when he is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially.”

The A Letter of Love author and the “P. T. S. D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast host have had a rocky relationship over the years after meeting in 2017. Once she gave birth to Lux in August 2017, the duo hit a rough patch, then seemingly cleared it up in January 2019. Later that year though, Kailyn revealed during a reunion taping that she and Chris were no longer coparenting together. But in February 2020, Kailyn announced she was expecting son Creed with Chris, and he was born that July.

Kailyn and Chris struggled to reach a custody agreement and later had a messy back-and-forth Instagram exchange over their parenting styles.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host called her ex a “part-time babysitter” via Instagram Stories in August 2021. He then responded in an Instagram Live video by saying he wasn’t “engaging with the s—t anymore.”

Chris did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.