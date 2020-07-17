Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Courtesy Nathan Griffith/Twitter

Who’s really taking care of Kaiser? Teen Mom 2’s David Eason slammed wife Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith and accused him of poor parenting in a new post on Wednesday, July 15. The former reality star responded to a fan who asked if Nathan is “still involved” with his 6-year-old son after sharing a photo of Kaiser and daughter Ensley.

“Is Nate still involved with Kaiser?” one commenter wondered. “He has never been involved much at all,” the MTV alum responded. In an additional statement, he continued, “He has supervised visits with his mom [Doris Davidson] like always, but he lives out of town, so …”

Courtesy David Eason/Instagram

David’s claim that Nathan, 32, isn’t actually caring for Kaiser comes after Nathan resurfaced his past abuse allegations against David, 32, on social media. On June 29, Jenelle’s ex alleged David was responsible for the toddler’s past injuries and used Twitter to call out social services for not stepping in.

“Since NOOOOO one is hearing, I will say this. [The Columbus County Emergency Services] will not help, social services tried their hardest but NOOOO one listened … [It] makes me [realize] there is something wrong with the justice system,” he wrote in since-deleted tweets. “How do you [explain] marks on my son’s back, [his] black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior … NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

At the time, Jenelle, 28, came forward to reassure fans that her “son is safe” and she has “proof he was OK for his [week-long] visit with his father.” She also claimed that Nathan didn’t reach out during that week to express any concerns or report any new injuries. “[Kaiser is] just an adorable happy normal little man,” she wrote.

But David isn’t the only one throwing shade in the wake of the drama. His wife also took aim at Nathan after he had a court date related to stalking accusations from a former friend. Bringing up the legal battle, during which a Florida woman was reportedly granted a restraining order against Nathan, she slammed her ex as “obsessed.” In a recent Instagram Q&A, she also targeted his parenting. When a fan asked how she was getting along with her mom and Nathan when it comes to raising her sons, she responded, “You mean Doris and my mom? Great.”