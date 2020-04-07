While Jenelle Evans was separated from David Eason, she had major support from her ex and baby daddy Nathan Griffith. But the former Teen Mom 2 star exclusively tells In Touch Kaiser’s father was “mad at first” after she got back together with her husband.

After going public about her reunion with her husband, Jenelle, 28, hints she and Nathan, 32, are doing OK. “He doesn’t seem to care much now,” she reveals. “We don’t really talk at all. Nathan calls Kaiser to FaceTime with him during the week, and that’s about it.”

In essence, no news is good news — and things could be a lot worse. As rumors were swirling about Jenelle, 28, and David, 31, reconciling in January 2020, fans thought the MTV mom had drama with her middle child’s dad. “Gotta love the child more than you dislike each other,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Exactly,” the mom of three agreed, leading some to speculate just who the tweet was about.

At the time, the brunette beauty didn’t weigh in on the speculation, but she’s been open about doing what she thinks is right for herself and her children. In October 2019, that meant announcing that she planned to file for divorce from her husband. A few months later, after plenty of reflection, she’s come to the realization that working through the couple’s issues is what’s actually in everyone’s best interest.

“David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me,” the reality personality told In Touch in a previous interview. She decided to reach out to her ex, and they had serious conversations about what needed to be different between them going forward. “We discussed how things went wrong and talked about preventing an argument before it blows up into something more.”

The parents have set boundaries about how they talk to each other, agreeing that “name calling” is off limits. Other guidelines include “no cussing,” lowering their voices and “listening to the other person when they ask for help.” Though the couple found their way back to each other, Jenelle doesn’t regret having a few months apart. “I am glad I took some time away from home to clear my head to know what I truly wanted,” she said.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.