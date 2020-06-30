Courtesy Nathan Griffith/Instagram; Courtesy of Jenelle Eason/Instagram; Michael Cline Spencer/MEGA

Protective parent. Nathan Griffith once again accused David Eason of hurting his son, Kaiser, whom he shares with ex Jenelle Evans, in statements shared on Twitter. The Teen Mom 2 alum called out the Columbus County Emergency Services in Whiteville, North Carolina, as well as social services for not addressing the issue. On Monday, June 29, he reminded his followers about Kaiser’s previous injuries and asked for help figuring out what steps to take next.

“Since NOOOOO one is hearing, I will say this. @ColCoES will not help, social services tried their hardest but NOOOO one listened … [It] makes me [realize] there is something wrong with the justice system,” Griffith, 32, wrote in since-deleted tweets. “How do you [explain] marks on my son’s back, [his] black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation. Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior … NOTHING HAPPENS. What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!”

The Sun reports Griffith currently only has supervised visitation with Kaiser every other weekend, but his custody battle with Evans, 28, is ongoing. In the past, he’s fought for full physical custody because of his allegations against Eason, 32. In an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in January 2019, Griffith refused to leave the little boy with Evans after alleging Eason had gotten violent with him. After the episode aired, Griffith shared graphic photos of Kaiser’s bruised bottom to reiterate his concerns.

“Cut the truth!” he wrote. “Bruise? Or bruises? Water slide right? My son told me that he got hit by a stick. Recently, Eason broke his cell phone with a hammer? ‘Kaiser said.’ … @MTV, please stop playing an innocent bystander. Editing is hell. This is my son. My pride and joy. Tons of unedited pill bottles, alcohol bottle, neglect and indecent conversations are [filmed] around children. It shows nothing but greed. People love resolutions and a happy ending.”

Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson, and Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, seemingly both backed up his abuse claims in 2017. After filing for full physical custody of Kaiser in September 2017, Davidson wrote in her emergency motion request documents that she saw “bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal scrapes that a toddler may have,” per Radar Online. She also claimed that Kaiser told her David “punched” him.

In an exclusive interview with Radar Online, Kaiser’s other grandmother made similar claims. “Jace told me David hit Kaiser,” Barbara said in September 2017. “Kaiser was pulling his diaper off because it had poop in it, and David got so mad that he spanked him really hard. … I’ve been worried about Kaiser for a long time.”

A May 2018 episode of Teen Mom showed Evans reacting to her mother’s claims as she denied any abuse happened. “My mom is so a– backwards, dude. … I don’t even want to think about it. David doesn’t even know I’m crying right now,” she told a producer during the show. “Everyone’s been making him so upset about it, and it makes me upset because he doesn’t touch the kids like that. … Everything’s completely fine here. Everything’s fine. … And they’re making us upset as parents because we know we’re doing a great job.”

Despite Griffith’s consistent claims, TMZ reported in August 2018 that social workers found “no abuse” in the Eason home. After Eason killed the family’s dog Nugget in April 2019, Kaiser and the other children were removed from Evans’ and her husband’s care. However, by July 2019, the custody case had been dismissed by a judge.

Though Griffith and Evans briefly found themselves on good terms during her break with Eason from October 2019 to March 2020, it seems the exes will be at odds as long as Eason is in the picture.