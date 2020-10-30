Speaking out. Kailyn Lowry is addressing her arrest after allegedly punching ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez over son Lux’s botched haircut.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” the Teen Mom 2 star’s rep told Us Weekly. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

They added, “Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.” Previously, Lowry confirmed Lopez has “supervised visits.”

According to documents obtained by In Touch the “Coffee Convos” podcast host was arrested after allegedly punching Lopez “with a closed fist” several times on September 26.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Weeks prior, Lowry took to her Instagram Story to share “before” and “after” photos of Lux’s locks, which were cut unevenly. “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” photo on September 5. “Control tactic.”

“If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back,” she continued during an Instagram Live video. “It’s just like, I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me,” she added, hinting at her previous domestic violence and cheating allegations against Lopez, which he denied. “Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Later, Lopez defended himself against her claims. “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, alright? Let’s be [on] some real s–t,” he said in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, it seems as though the former couple are in an OK place. Earlier this week, Lopez took “full responsibility” for their split.

“How does it feel to see Kail cry on TV for the pain you caused her?” one fan asked during an Instagram Q&A on October 28. In response, the dad of two — who also shares son Creed, 3 months, with Lowry — wrote, “I’ve honestly never like seeing her cry so of course it’s not the best feeling, but also I take full responsibility in what I have done in the past.” He continued, “I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children. Eventually, we will be able to coparent peacefully seeing as though she has done with the others.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.