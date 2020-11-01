A ~spooky~ weekend with dad. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s youngest sons, Lux Russell Lowry and Romello Creed Lopez, visited with their dad, Chris Lopez, over the Halloween 2020 weekend amid the former couple’s arrest drama.

Lopez, 26, took to his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 31, to share two photos of his oldest son, 3-year-old Lux, dressed up as Aquaman. On Sunday, November 1, the Delaware native shared a cute selfie with youngest son, 3-month-old Creed. Lopez also shared a cute father-son selfie featuring him and Lux, revealing he opted to dress up as Black Panther to accompany Lux’s superhero costume.

Courtesy of @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

While Lux’s long locks were a perfect accessory to complete Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman look, the length of his hair seems to be a point of contention for Lopez and Lowry, 28. The exes got into a blowout fight on September 4 after Lopez cut Lux’s hair during one of his weekend visits without Lowry’s approval. The fight turned physical, which led to Lowry’s arrest on September 26, for allegedly punching her ex “with a closed fist” several times during the altercation, In Touch confirmed via court documents on Thursday, October 29.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host confirmed to police that she did get upset over Lux’s haircut, but that “the dispute never became physical.” Lopez reached out to police at the time, but did not get a response until September 25. The following day, Lowry was arrested for offensive touching and later released without bail.

She has been ordered to have no contact with Lopez and to appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the incident. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year,” a rep for Lowry told Us Weekly in a statement on her behalf. “Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”

One day after their fight, the “Pride Over Pity” author vented about Lopez cutting Lux’s hair via Instagram. “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned a “before” and “after” photo of her son’s mane on September 5. “Control tactic.”

When fans weighed in on the incident via social media, Lowry confirmed her custody situation with Lopez. “He does not have custody,” Lowry explained on September 6, in response to a fan who claimed Lopez should have a right to change their son’s appearance without her permission if they share custody. “He has supervised visits.”