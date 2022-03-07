Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown was glowing (quite literally) in new photos she shared after turning 19, garnering a sweet comment from one of her many siblings.

“And we shall call this one: ‘baskinginsun.jpeg,'” the birthday girl captioned her rare portraits on Monday, March 7, showing Ysabel smiling outside.

Ysabel, who is the daughter of exes Christine and Kody Brown, gave a heartfelt response after Savanah, one of Kody, 53, and Janelle’s daughters, gushed over the pic she shared on her grid in addition to another on her Stories.

“I think you should become a model,” Savanah commented under the glistening shot. “You’ve got the legs for it,” the 17-year-old added with a winking emoji, to which Ysabel replied with a playful remark, reading, “Oh saucy stop it.”

Maddie Brush (née Brown) was first to announce the news that Ysabel was relocating from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the home she shares with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their two kids, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), in North Carolina last summer.

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!” Maddie announced in August 2021. Ysabel shared her own post via Instagram, writing, “So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family.”

Fans have seen just how far Ysabel has come after recovering from spinal surgery in September 2020, which TLC cameras captured during season 16 of Sister Wives as they also documented the months leading up to Kody and Christine’s split.

Kody and Christine, 49, announced they were breaking up after 27 years of spiritual marriage on November 2, just before the new episodes aired. Going forward, both noted they were committed to coparenting their six kids: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, as well as son Paedon.

More recently, Paedon spoke out and revealed how content his mother is after relocating to Utah in a duplex.

“Mom is happier now,” the St. George resident told Us Weekly on February 24. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

Christine echoed that sentiment while chatting with a fan in a Cameo viewed by In Touch prior to her appearances on the Sister Wives One-on-One segments.

“This decision was a long time coming,” Christine said in the wake of her split. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did. Life is so great!”