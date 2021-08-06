Making memories! Sister Wives star Christine Brown is enjoying an extended road trip with her daughters Ysabel and Truely amid building plans on her family’s new land in Coyote Pass, Arizona.

“Traveling cross country with @truelygracebrown and @ysabelpaigebrown has been absolutely delightful!” gushed the mom of six, 49, who also shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Paedon with husband Kody Brown.

“We’ve met so many wonderful people!” Christine wrote in her Instagram caption on Friday, August 6, alongside pics from their outings. “There’s nothing like traveling and meeting new people that restores your hope in humanity!”

In one of the snaps, the reality star and her kids appeared to visit music icon Elvis Presley’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee. They also stopped by Central BBQ for a quick photo opportunity with the girls.

Last weekend, Kody’s other wife Janelle Brown shared a snapshot during a rare family reunion she had in Park City, Utah.

“Was so happy so many of the kids could come,” Janelle, 52, gushed via Instagram on August 3. “[Christine’s daughter] Mykelti, Tony and [their daughter] baby Avalon aren’t in the picture, but I got some great snuggle time with the new grandbaby. She is the cutest thing. Her hair and rolls are the best.”

After seeing the Brown family debating over whether to build one giant house or separate homes on a plot of land in season 15, they decided on the latter.

In June, Janelle announced she was the first of the brood to move onto their Coyote Pass property, three years after they relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle told fans she was getting settled into her new RV and would be staying there for the foreseeable future, which led to some critics coming out of the woodworks to share their concerns about her lifestyle.

“My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” the TV personality fired back on July 15. “I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard.”

It’s unknown exactly how long it will take their properties to be built on Coyote Pass, but based on the updates, it appears to be a work in progress!