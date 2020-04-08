Having to adapt. Sister Wives star Kody Brown said “normal life has ceased” for his family amid the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. The father of 18 discussed how they are staying “in contact” during the quarantine in a new interview published on April 6, revealing it’s been an adjustment for Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown.

“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the TLC alum, 51, told Us Weekly. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Kody said their lives have obviously slowed down, claiming “there’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home.” The TV personality admitted the “news of the world” and current health crisis has become a hot topic amongst them, noting they’ve taken many precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve severed family gatherings completely,” he shared. “I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on within our family.”

Christine, 47, revealed she has been passing the time by doing embroidery, cross-stitching and crocheting. “We’ve been making our own products with raw ingredients, we’re really trying not to go to the store so I even made my own face moisturizer,” she shared.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Janelle, 50, admitted she thinks it would be easier to deal with being home 24/7 if they were all under one roof. “We’re having to be so separate,” she said. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together, our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households.”

Meri, 49, works from home, so it hasn’t been too much of a routine change for her. “I’m not seeing much of the rest of the family because we’re all quarantining, so it’s a little weird that we can’t get together, but we know it’s best to stay in our own individual homes,” she shared.

Robyn, 41, is coping by staying in the loop with her loved ones via video chat or by sending care packages, revealing, “I’m talking to my family more because I have the time and because we’re all worried right now.”