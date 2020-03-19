Passing the time safely. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been staying inside with the kids amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, sharing an update with her followers via Instagram on Thursday, March 19. The TV personality has been keeping a positive outlook while taking the necessary precautions to keep her loved ones healthy.

“As soon as Truely woke up, Axel and Evangalynn got so excited to see her and play with her,” the TLC alum, 47, captioned her snap of the children hanging out at home. “Staying inside these last few days has been magical. We’re slowing down and just playing and hanging out. #blessed #momlife #daughters #oma #auntie #grandkids.” Christine’s daughter was all smiles while spending her morning with Maddie and Caleb Brush’s kids.

The reality star also shared another photo on March 15, revealing how they are keeping occupied with the extra downtime. “Mostly playing games, dancing, mauling each other. The usual,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap of them relaxing on the cozy carpet.

Over the past few days, it has been snowing out by the famous brood in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle Brown shared an update about how she is social distancing on March 17. “Tonight we are expecting around 8 inches of snow and it has already started coming down,” the star revealed. “One of my favorite times to walk is when it’s either first snowing or has just finished snowing and you track through the undisturbed white. The fresh air, the snow, the quiet … heavenly. Saw nary a soul.”

Meri Brown even posted a quick message of her own, before showing off the beautiful snow-capped mountains and trees by them. “Practice social distancing, but not social media distancing. Ya’ll! We need each other,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

As viewers know, there’s been serious tension between Kody Brown and his wives on recent episodes over whether or not they should all live in one house. However, it looks like they are putting their differences aside during this transitional time.

After seeing Christine’s new portraits with the kids, several fans expressed how happy they are to see her loved ones doing OK. “The silver lining of all the madness!” one wrote, before another added, “It really does slow us down and enjoy the family a lot more.”

