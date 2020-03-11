Healthy habits! Sister Wives star Christine Brown flaunted her trim figure while rocking stylish workout gear in a new Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, March 10. The TV personality was all smiles, wearing a fitted T-shirt with black and pink bottoms, which showcased the hard work she has been putting in over the last several months.

“Lularoe made WORKOUT CLOTHES,” Christine, 47, captioned the pic. “RISE BABY!! #lularoebrave #brave #fearless #lularoefearless #becauseoflularoe #lularoeconfident.”

The TLC alum has been documenting her weight loss journey since 2019 and fans have been so inspired by her dedication to getting fit. “Wow, Christine you look fantastic,” one of her followers wrote, complimenting her progress. “Look at how little you are getting! You look great,” another wrote about the mother of six. A third even called her a “skinny mini.”

Christine previously dished about how she got her incredible results, revealing that she “eats for [her] blood type” and works out. The Blood Type Diet was made popular by naturopath Peter J. D’Adamo, who suggests that if people follow a nutrition plan based on their blood type, they will lose weight, have more energy, and keep their immune system at optimal levels.

Fans have watched Christine’s story unfold on the hit reality show Sister Wives, which follows Kody Brown, their polygamous family and combined 18 children.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

On a recent episode, the drama reached a boiling point as the brood debated over whether or not they should all live in one house. Kody felt it was a great idea, but some of his partners weren’t so sure about it. “I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict,” he explained about their difference of opinions on the show. “We’re at a stage in our lives now where we’re far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

After the March 8 episode, he also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the ordeal. “It was a simple issue of trying to be efficient for our property discussion. I was trying very hard to hear each wife. I was trying to make it work for everyone,” he wrote, discussing their living situation in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Hopefully everything works out for the best!