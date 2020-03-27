Ready for their close-up! Sister Wives star Christine Brown shows off Truely and Gwendlyn’s acting chops in a new video she shared to Instagram on Friday, March 27. The TLC alum’s kids put on a captivating performance while at home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“@truelygracebrown and @gwendlynbrown are acting out a scene,” the TV personality, 47, captioned the two clips. “First in English, then Spanish. #goodacting #coronavirus #stayinghome #selfquarantine.”

Truely makes an appearance in the first clip, introducing herself to everyone before getting into character. “I hope he’s OK. I haven’t seen him in a week. The doctor said he’s in a coma,” she begins while portraying a heartbroken woman, then responding as the doctor. “I’m sorry to tell you ma’am, but your husband is dead.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The 9-year-old pretends to sob as the widow, and switches back to her other character with a deeper voice, adding, “Now get out of here you woman.”

Christine can be heard in the background saying, “Oh gosh.” In the following clip, Gwendlyn speaks in Spanish while acting out the same scene. As expected, several fans were really enjoying watching the two perform.

“If I was stuck in any of your Sister Wives homes, this is the one I would choose! Fabulous acting ladies,” one wrote in the comments section. “It’s Telemundo in the brown house!” another chimed in. “So fun!!!! Thanks for the laughs!” a third wrote.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine has continued to share updates with fans while taking the necessary precautions to keep her family healthy. “Staying inside these last few days has been magical,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of her loved ones on March 19. “We’re slowing down and just playing and hanging out. #blessed #momlife #daughters #auntie #grandkids.”

More recently, she celebrated a momentous occasion with her longtime partner, Kody Brown. “Happy Anniversary @kodywinnbrown 26 years!!” Christine captioned a lovely portrait of them with a picturesque sunset in the background. She and Kody have been spiritually married since 1994 and they have six children together.

Hopefully we see more videos of their kids acting soon!