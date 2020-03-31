She’s calling him out! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown put her husband, Kody Brown, on blast after drama unfolded on the latest episode of their hit reality show. The TV personality shaded him for “fixating” on certain issues when they are in the middle of a family dilemma, taking to Twitter to speak her mind on March 30.

“One subject! One subject! One subject Kody Brown! Christine [Brown] said it right! When Kody gets fixated on something, EVERY SINGLE CONVERSATION GOES TO WHAT HE IS FIXATED ON,” she wrote. The father of 18 retweeted her message, so it looks like he’s in agreement with his spouses about the issue.

Furthermore, Kody also shared a message tagging Christine, 47, where he addressed the same topic. “OK @SWChristine2020 you called me exactly as I am. I obsessed about every ‘great’ idea. Perfectly explained,” he wrote.

The reality star, 51, and his partners have been at odds during season 14 of the series due to their living situation. Robyn, 41, has expressed how she really wants to rent a home, while Kody has stuck to his ground on purchasing instead.

“We have made an arrangement with the owners of the home we’re buying to short-term rent it until we close,” he said in an update on a March episode.

“It was strange, but it was hard to say goodbye to our rental home,” Robyn later tweeted about the ordeal. “We weren’t there long but it was a wonderful home, a wonderful neighborhood and we made wonderful memories there.”

Looking ahead, it appears the Brown brood will be staying in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody announced they will not be returning to Utah in the foreseeable future, even after the state decriminalized polygamy on March 29, taking to Twitter to reveal their thoughts.

“Utah lost us,” he wrote. “We miss all of you. We will continue to miss you. Now we have a new home in the Free State of Arizona.”

Despite all the tension their home issue caused, Kody said he was only trying to do what is best for his loved ones. “My job is to keep a roof over our heads,” he tweeted. “I’m taking care of our kids. I am not unreasonable.”