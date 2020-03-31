She’s calling him out! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown put her husband, Kody Brown, on blast after drama unfolded on the latest episode of their hit reality show. The TV personality shaded him for “fixating” on certain issues when they are in the middle of a family dilemma, taking to Twitter to speak her mind on March 30.

“One subject! One subject! One subject Kody Brown! Christine [Brown] said it right! When Kody gets fixated on something, EVERY SINGLE CONVERSATION GOES TO WHAT HE IS FIXATED ON,” she wrote. The father of 18 retweeted her message, so it looks like he’s in agreement with his spouses about the issue.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Furthermore, Kody also shared a message tagging Christine, 47, where he addressed the same topic. “OK @SWChristine2020 you called me exactly as I am. I obsessed about every ‘great’ idea. Perfectly explained,” he wrote.

The reality star, 51, and his partners have been at odds during season 14 of the series due to their living situation. Robyn, 41, has expressed how she really wants to rent a home, while Kody has stuck to his ground on purchasing instead.

“We have made an arrangement with the owners of the home we’re buying to short-term rent it until we close,” he said in an update on a March episode.

“It was strange, but it was hard to say goodbye to our rental home,” Robyn later tweeted about the ordeal. “We weren’t there long but it was a wonderful home, a wonderful neighborhood and we made wonderful memories there.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram