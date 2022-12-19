His side? Sister Wives star Kody Brown claimed ex-wife Christine Brown “lost her s—t” when he talked to her about possibly reconciling with Meri Brown after she gifted him Rice Krispies treats for their 30-year anniversary.

“When we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to reconcile with Meri,” Kody, 53, recalled during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, December 18. “Meri gave me this really cool present, and I’m in this place telling Janelle [Brown], Christine and Robyn [Brown] that I might reconcile with Meri.”

However, the family patriarch claimed Christine, 50, did not want him to mend his relationship with Meri, 51, and later yelled at a family party “that she was in a loveless marriage.”

Kody explained that Meri putting thought into her anniversary gift of Rice Krispies treats put him in the “right mood” to “think about reconciliation.”

“She put a bag full of them. One for every year of our marriage. She included even our bad years,” he explained. “The expression was sweet … It wasn’t what it was.”

The gesture made Kody realize he was “no longer angry” with his first wife, whom he married in April 1990. “I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore,” he added.

For her part, Meri admitted she was shocked by the impact her gift had, considering Kody blew off their anniversary date.

“That is also the same day that we went out on a picnic and he was saying, ‘No, you’re supposed to have been courting me,’” she said. “I said, ‘Kody, I’ve been waiting for you’ and he’s like, ‘I’m not coming.’”

Sister Wives has been documenting Kody’s various marriages crumbling. Christine was the first of his wives to publicly announce she was leaving him in November 2021 after 26 years of marriage. In Touch confirmed one year later on December 9 that Janelle had also split from Kody after 29 years together.

Less than one week later, Meri admitted she and her husband ended their spiritual union, and she pointed out that Kody had seemed much more upset about his dissolved relationship with Christine.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri said. “‘We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision,’ and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”