Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Meri Brown are officially single women following their splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown — but where do the former sister wives’ friendship stand now?

During the dramatic season 17 premiere, Christine opened up about her November 2021 split from the father of 18, hinting that favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, played a role in the marriage’s demise.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six said during the September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

While Christine and Kody also argued about the lack of intimacy in their relationship, the businessman hit a nerve with the Utah native when he said, “It’s been worse for Meri.”

“I get so frustrated when he’s like, ‘Yeah but Meri is doing this and she’s fine,’” the Cooking With Just Christine star told producers in a private confessional. “Like, why are you comparing my marriage with you, with your marriage with Meri? Why don’t we compare your marriage with Robyn with my marriage with you?”

Meri was Kody’s first wife and married the patriarch in 1990. The pair divorced in September 2014, so Kody could legally marry his third wife, Robyn, and adopt her three kids — Dayton, Aurora and Breanna — from a previous marriage. Meri and Kody remained spiritually married until she confirmed their split on the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, which premiered in December 2022.

During part 1 of the special, Kody watched Christine’s confessional back and called his ex-wife a “game player” that used temper tantrums and pouting among other things as “manipulation.”

One “game” that he claimed that Christine was playing, came into play as he was “trying to reconcile” with Meri upon their initial move to Flagstaff, Arizona, from the plural family’s former home in Las Vegas.

“Meri gave me this really cool birthday present,” he told host Sukanya Krishnan, adding that he revealed to his three other wives that he was considering a reconciliation with Meri. “And Christine lost her s—t that day.”

Kody went on to describe that Christine left a family party before yelling at one of the kids that “she was in a loveless marriage.”

When Sukanya asked Kody why Christine would react that way, he responded, “There’s something wrong in the relationship between Meri and Christine.”

