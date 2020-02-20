Standing up for her fellow wife. Sister Wives star Robyn Brown commended Christine Brown while live-tweeting the February 16 episode of the TLC series, noting her courage as Kody Brown and his spouses grapple with the decision to either live in one house together or have the wives each live in their own homes.

“I don’t think it was fair that so much pressure was put on Christine for how she feels about one home,” Robyn, 41, argued. “She is being very honest and brave.”

Courtesy of Robyn Brown/Twitter

Christine, 47, has not been a fan of 51-year-old Kody’s dream for all of the wives to live in one house — even with separate “homes” within the building — from the beginning. She confessed on the March 10, 2019, episode of the show, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

Courtesy of Robyn Brown/Christine Brown // Instagram

The reality star also said she feels like she is a “better mom” living in her own space separate from the other wives. She tweeted during another previous episode of Sister Wives, “I stress ate SO MUCH after @realkodybrown presented the ‘One House.’ I loved our living arrangement in Vegas and I just don’t see why we’d mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect.”

The Brown family used to live in one house before Robyn and her family entered the picture. But Christine said it was actually “super, super hard” to live that way, and argued that when it came to her marriage with Kody, she “never really felt like we could have a private relationship anywhere but our bedroom.”

Robyn has seemed a little more open to the idea and has had mixed feelings on the show since the idea was first broached. “I have never lived in one home with my sister wives so I don’t really know what does work or what doesn’t,” she tweeted on February 16. “All I know is stories from my sister wives and from other plural wives in other families.”

As for the other wives — Janelle Brown and Meri Brown — they seemed cool with doing whatever made the most sense. However, Janelle, 50, worried that the family “isn’t as close as it used to be” now that they’re living apart, and Meri, 49, did note that her current strained relationship with Kody would make the one house plan “difficult” for her.

What do you think the Browns will decide to do in the end?