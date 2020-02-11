They don’t get what the big deal is. During the February 9 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown joked that if the other wives have an issue living in one house and seeing their husband, Kody Brown, go out on a date with one of the other women, they should mind their own business — and Kody agreed on Twitter!

After Kody, 51, told his wives the house would need one main entrance, both Christine Brown and Robyn Brown acknowledged that would be a “hard thing” to deal with because they could line up to watch him leave with another wife. Janelle, 50, said in a confessional, “Don’t look out the d–n door if you don’t want to see … Kody leaving with another wife on a date.”

Kody agreed on Twitter and wrote as the episode aired, “Yeah! @JanelleBrown117. If you don’t want to see me leave with the other wife, don’t look out the window. #SisterWives.”

Courtesy of Kody Brown/Twitter

Kody’s second wife continued, “Why are you even watching? I mean like, look. It’s a common area. Are you gonna stand at your door all night long every night to see where Kody is? Where he’s going? Who’s leaving? I don’t have time for that.” LOL.

Janelle seems to have the least resistance to Kody’s dream of the whole family living in one house. Christine, 47, on the other hand, has made it clear that she’s very against it. She said on the March 10 episode of the show, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

Christine also expressed that she thinks she’s a “better mom” when she has her own house. While she reiterated on Twitter that she loves her fellow wives and is fine living next to them, being “separate” is important to her.

“I don’t always want everybody knowing my comings and goings,” the reality star revealed on the February 9 episode. She explained that going out with Kody is “really personal” and that she doesn’t want to deal with people watching them.

“It’s not fun to have everybody see all of your business,” she concluded.

Maybe she should listen to Kody and Janelle and just stop worrying about it!