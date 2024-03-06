Janelle Brown was worried about her son Robert Garrison Brown after seeing concerning text messages that he sent before his death by suicide. The Sister Wives star told police that she was the one who sent Gabriel Brown to check on his big brother because of the worrisome last texts.

Janelle, 54, spoke with police on Tuesday, March 5, and recalled the messages that Garrison sent in a group chat one day earlier. The messages were sent to people who work with the Brown family and Janelle was seemingly not part of the conversation, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison’s text read, per police via Janelle.

The TLC star said she texted her 25-year-old son herself after catching wind of the message. She confirmed that they had a “brief conversation” before Garrison eventually stopped answering. The lack of response worried Janelle, who reached out to her other children in hopes that someone could check on Garrison. Gabe, 22, volunteered and found his older brother dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, March 5.

Garrison’s roommates in Flagstaff, Arizona, also told police that they heard a “pop” come from Garrison’s room on the evening of Monday, March 4, but did not check on the reality star since they did not believe the noise was a gunshot.

Despite their estrangement since splitting in 2022, Janelle and Kody Brown released a joint statement about their son’s death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Prior to Garrison’s untimely passing, Janelle admitted that she was concerned about his mental health. She made the confession during an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives while discussing Gabe and Garrison’s strained relationship with Kody, 55.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” the mom of six shared. “[Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).