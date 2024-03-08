Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown‘s home was reportedly visited by a Flagstaff, Arizona, CARE team on the night of Thursday, March 7, two days after his son Robert Garrison Brown was found dead at his home from an apparent suicide.

Without a Crystal Ball’s Katie Paulson reported that a neighbor of the couple contacted her saying that three cars “whizzed through their neighborhood” around 7:30 p.m. local time, arriving at Kody, 54, and Robyn’s Flagstaff home.

Without a Crystal Ball provided photos taken by a neighbor of the apparent units parked in front of the house. Nearly all of the lights on the second floor of the home were on.

Each of Flagstaff’s CARE units ​include a trained behavioral health specialist and a Flagstaff Fire Department firefighter/EMT. It was created in 2022 to deal with 911 and non-emergency calls in cases that don’t pose a threat to public safety, replacing the need for sending police officers.

Contrary to reports, the Flagstaff Police Department tells In Touch, “We have had a very heavy call volume regarding a supposed incident at the address you have provided. After speaking with the dispatch and confirming in our system with names and DOB there have been no calls dispatched to the address. No incidents have occurred with the Coconino County Sherrif or Flagstaff Police Department.”

After news of Garrison’s death broke on Tuesday, March 5, his parents Kody and Janelle Brown shared a joint statement about their grief on their respective Instagram pages.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” they began.

“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the duo added. Garrison was 25 years old at the time of his death.

Janelle, 54, said in a Flagstaff Police Department report obtained by In Touch that Garrison and his father were not on speaking terms when he died. Sister Wives viewers had watched during season 18 how Garrison and his younger brother Gabe were still estranged from their father following his strict rules during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Garrison’s body was found by Gabe, 22, who had gone to check on him at Janelle’s insistence after she had been made aware of worrisome texts he shared on Monday, March 4.

Following the discovery, Gabe tried to bring Kody back to Garrison’s house but returned alone, according to authorities.

“After speaking with Janelle, Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment,” the police report read. “However, another family member went to assist, and Gabe returned a while later on his own,” the report continued.

Officers who spoke to Gabe as well as Garrison’s roommates included in the report that the TLC star had been battling issues with alcohol and had been “depressed.”

Janelle told officers she “should have gotten” her son “help.”

During season 18 of Sister Wives, she expressed concern about how Gabe and Garrison’s estrangement from their father was affecting her sons emotionally.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she revealed in a confessional. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything.”

She added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).