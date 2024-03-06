Sister Wives‘ the Brown family ​thanked fans for their support following the death of Robert Garrison Brown.

“Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it,” the Brown family wrote in a statement shared on Garrison’s Instagram page on Tuesday, March 5. “We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

The family issued the statement just hours after it was confirmed that Garrison had died at the age of 25 following an apparent suicide. “It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a statement from Flagstaff Police Department obtained by In Touch read. “On [March 5,] 2024, Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. Upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as “Gabe” [brother Gabriel Brown], and discovered Mr. Brown deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The statement added that there “is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

Shortly after TMZ broke the news, Garrison’s parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, broke their silence on his death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Five months before Garrison’s death, Janelle admitted she was worried about Garrison and Gabe, 22, amid their feuds with Kody during an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she said at the time. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Fans learned about Garrison and Kody’s estrangement during recent seasons of the show. Their problems began due to the patriarch’s strict rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which both Garrison and Gabe disagreed with. “Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was just met with a wall,” Gabe explained in a confessional. “And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

Courtesy of Robert Garrison Brown/Instagram

Kody also weighed in on the feud during a November 2023 episode, where he admitted that he “hadn’t been in touch” with his sons “for quite a while.”

“I’m pretty sad that I’m not close [to them] anymore,” the businessman added.

Despite their issues, Janelle said she was hopeful that Kody and their sons could work through their issues. “I do hope that eventually time heals,” the mother of six told E! News in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).