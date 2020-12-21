First-time parents! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) can hardly wait to meet her new addition after announcing she and husband Antonio Padron are expecting baby No. 1 in March 2021.

The mama-to-be and Antonio (a.k.a. Tony) have been packing on PDA while celebrating new milestones in their relationship as they await their little one’s birth. Mykelti recently showed love to her man while sharing a sweet new maternity photo on their wedding anniversary, which took place on December 17.

“From 2016 to 2020, these past four years have been exceptional and amazing. I’m so excited to go through even more with you. And the next adventure and chapter of our baby will be much more fun spent with you,” the expectant star gushed in an Instagram post. The first snap she posted showed him cradling her baby bump and the second was a throwback portrait from their nuptials in St. George, Utah.

Earlier this month, Mykelti flaunted her growing tummy in a polka-dotted top and revealed their family dynamic has already started to adjust.

“I’m six months pregnant and [our dog] Spader isn’t too happy about it,” she captioned another shot on social media. “I’ve been noticing more and more that he’s smart. He knows there’s a big change coming and he’s not so excited about it. He’s so loving and fun but he knows he’s not mom’s only baby anymore. It will take some time, but I think Spader will be happy in the end with a new baby sister.”

The couple announced they are expanding their family in September and revealed the sex of their bundle of joy the following month. “The whole pregnancy she’s felt like a girl,” Mykelti, daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, told People in an interview. “That’s what I really wanted for my first so I’m extremely stoked she’s a girl. Already buying clothes.”

“When I found out it was a girl, I felt, ‘Wow, yup my wife was right, she just knew,'” Tony chimed in. “I was happy it’s a girl, but I did want a boy first. I’m ready to be overprotective.”

Scroll down to see photos of Mykelti showing off her baby bump!