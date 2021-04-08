Girl mom! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) is over the moon after welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with husband Antonio Padron.

The TV personality, 24, delivered their daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, on Monday, April 5. “She’s gorgeous and amazing and our home birth went awesome,” Mykelti announced in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, April 8. “Tony and I are so ecstatic with her and overjoyed at what a blessing she is.”

Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

Before her bundle of joy’s delivery, Mykelti shared a snap of her growing baby bump while in her third trimester. “36 weeks pregnant and I feel 40 weeks, but it’s OK because the countdown is here,” she captioned a snap of her cozy setup at home. “@Tonychessnut our baby girl [is] almost here and I couldn’t be [happier], even if I only have the energy to read books and drink tea. Which I do a lot right now. I’m saving it up for when I never have this kind of time again.”

Prior to that, the new mom posed in a stunning emerald dress for a maternity photo shoot done by her sister Ysabel Brown, who is also the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown. “She’s definitely going places,” Mykelti gushed about Ysabel on Instagram. “Such an awesome shoot and so fun. I’ll share more photos soon. Absolutely loved the experience and so happy I have them for a memento.”

Mykelti and Tony announced she was pregnant in October 2020. After sharing the exciting news, Mykelti took to social media with updates throughout her journey to motherhood, having previously revealed her little one’s name in November.

Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

“This is the name I’ve wanted since I was 16 for my first girl,” she said about the moniker they chose in a video via her Instagram Stories.

The TLC alum also explained the inspiration behind her daughter’s name. “Avalon, so she’s from King Arthur and the round table,” Mykelti added. “That’s where Avalon is from. But funny coincidence, I liked the name Avalon before I got my first car which ended up being a Toyota Avalon. Isn’t that kind of funny?”

Tony and Mykelti have been married since December 17, 2016, and now, they are officially a party of three!