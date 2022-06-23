Babies No. 2 and No. 3 on board! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is pregnant and expecting twins with husband Antonio “Tony” Padron – just 14 months after they welcomed their daughter, Avalon.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti, 26, shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 23. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she added.

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

The reality star opened up about being nervous to welcome twins earlier that day, telling People, “I’m extremely excited for the twins to come. Nervous as well, especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure.”

“I’m excited about having double the trouble and double the fun,” Tony, 27, added.

The soon-to-be grandma of three, Christine Brown, chimed in and said, “they’re going to be such great parents.”

“I know they’re a bit overwhelmed because it’s twins,” she added. “It’s a lot of work but I live close, [Mykelti’s sister] Aspyn [Brown] lives close.”

“She’s got such an amazing support system, we’re all so excited,” the mother of six continued. “They’ve been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!”

Though the twins will be Christine’s second and third biological grandchildren, they mark ex-husband Kody Brown’s fourth and fifth. His daughter Madison Brush (née Brown) — whom he shares with second wife Janelle Brown — has two children with her husband, Caleb Brush.

Mykelti’s first pregnancy announcement aired during a December 2021 episode of the family’s TLC reality series as they gathered the growing brood “via electronic devices.”

“This will be our third grandchild,” Christine proudly told producers at the time. “Her being my biological daughter, maybe you think that it would mean something different, but it’s not. [Janelle and Kody’s daughter] Maddie has two [kids]. Axel and Evie are my grandkids.”

“As a mom in [a] plural family, my kids are my kids even though all the kids are our kids but that grandkids are just straight up our grandkids,” she added. “That’s just what it comes down to.”

Mykelti and Tony tied the knot in December 2016 in front of 400 of their closest friends and family in St. George, Utah, during a wedding ceremony that aired on season 12 of the polygamous family’s TLC show. They welcomed their daughter in April 2021.