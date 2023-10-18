Sister Wives star Kody Brown has broken his silence on ex-wife Christine Brown’s marriage to David Woolley. “I honestly haven’t witnessed much of it,” Kody told Us Weekly, regarding Christine and David’s relationship. “Her and I don’t associate almost at all.”

Christine and David tied the knot on October 7 after less than a year of dating. Their relationship began following the reality star’s decision to leave Kody after being spiritually married to him for 25 years. The exes split in the fall of 2021, and Christine moved away from the rest of the polygamous family to start a new life in Utah. She hard-launched her relationship with David on Valentine’s Day 2023, although they had met months earlier on a dating app in 2022. David proposed to Christine in April.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine previously gushed to People about her wedding to David. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me in the way that he does. It’s a dream come true.”

While Christine now has her happily ever after, though, Kody is struggling in his personal life. After his relationship with Christine ended, he went through two more breakups when both Meri Brown and Janelle Brown decided to go their separate ways, as well. That left Kody with just one wife, Robyn Brown, who he has been legally married to since 2014.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Unfortunately, all of the turmoil has taken a toll on this relationship, as well. “Robyn and I are experiencing a death – the death of our family [and] this big family picture,” Kody admitted in his new interview. “We have different emotions at different times, and I’ll be really honest, this has been hard on our relationship. Divorce changes you. So, there’s a lot going on with me that Robyn has to use a lot of grace and forgiveness for because I am not myself.”

Kody shares 18 kids with his four wives and now has strained relationships with several of them, as well. In recent years, Kody has disagreed with his older children regarding various different matters, but his strict rules during the COVID-19 pandemic were a major breaking point in some of the relationships. Specifically, Kody had a falling out with his sons Gabriel and Garrison, who he shares with Janelle, because of their different opinions about this issue.

All of Kody’s drama will continue to play out on the 18th season of Sister Wives, which airs Sundays on TLC.