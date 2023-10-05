Sister Wives star Janelle Brown had little hope that she and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, could make their relationship work near the end of their spiritual marriage.

Fans watched Janelle, 54, and Kody, 54, have a blowout fight about the state of their marriage during season 18. After the argument took place, Janelle started to consider leaving the Brown patriarch. However, she still wanted to spend her birthday with Kody, which was featured in a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 8, episode shared by People.

“You know, before Kody and I had our big fight, we had reached a point where we weren’t connected and I was very frustrated with him that he wasn’t making an effort to see [daughter] Savanah,” she said in a confessional. “But, on a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out and we can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff. So when he called them like, ‘Yeah, hey, it’s better than staying home and watching TV.’”

Christine Brown, who left Kody in November 2021, weighed in on Janelle’s decision and admitted she was surprised. “I think they’re an interesting place,” Christine, 51, said. “A really interesting place in the relationship.”

“She also loves him, still wants to be with him as far as I know. I know things are hard,” the Cooking with Just Christine star continued. “I don’t know if Kody’s worked things out with her kids and I think that most of our kids are pretty frustrated with him right now.”

Despite still caring for Kody, Janelle admitted that she doesn’t see ​a future with him. “At this point, I really don’t foresee Kody and I working our relationship out,” she said.

“I have to always be open to the possibility that we will somehow be struck by lightning and that it will all be happily ever after,” Janelle continued. “But I’m also a realist and I know that it doesn’t look good.”

Christine, who continued to have a close relationship with Janelle following her split, also recalled a conversation she had with Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brown Brush about her parents possibly splitting.

“I told Maddie, I’m like, ‘Look, your mom just needs to be happy. Just whatever can make your mom happy that’s what I’m gonna support you’re doing,” Christine said. “If she wants to stay, I’m gonna totally support her staying in Flagstaff. I’ll support her staying with Kody, whatever she wants to do I’m going to support. No problem.”

TLC

The clip concluded with Janelle admitting her argument with Kody was “the worst fight” they had ever had. However, she said she was still hopeful they could enjoy her birthday celebration together.

“I don’t want any fighting,” the TLC personality said. “I just want to be easy and have fun and celebrate the day.”

One year after Christine and Kody called it quits, In Touch exclusively revealed that he and Janelle ended their relationship in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source said at the time, adding that Janelle “outgrew” him.

Just one week later, Meri Brown alluded that she and Kody split during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. The former couple later confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement in January.