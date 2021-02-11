Sister Wives is returning with more drama than ever in season 15. A brand-new episode is airing on Sunday, February 14, and fans can expect to see how the family is handling their relationship struggles and lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

All of Kody Brown’s spouses have their own homes, which caused them to really feel the separation when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. “I think now is the time for us to make a plan on what we’re going to do at Coyote Pass,” Christine Brown said in the action-packed teaser clip released by TLC on February 10.

“How can we work our relationships if we can’t even see each other to talk to?” Meri Brown wondered about how they were going to move forward together.

Because of the circumstances, Janelle Brown also worried about COVID-19 spreading amongst her loved ones. She pointed out that Kody is the “only one that’s going from home to home,” which could have been a cause for concern.

The father of 18 previously revealed how his family was coping amid the health crisis in an interview last April. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” he told Us Weekly about the impact it had on their work grind. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

Kody said they also decided to postpone any gatherings they wanted to have at the time. “I’ve been contacting family by phone,” he added. “Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on within our family.”

In December, Meri finally addressed the elephant in the room by slamming rumors she and Kody split following their disputes in season 14.

“I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions,” she began. “But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s OK. You do you, boo.”

“But here’s my truth,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner added. “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what’s going to happen in season 15!