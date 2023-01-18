Vacation’s all she ever wanted! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is living it up at Disney World with youngest daughter Savanah Brown, who celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in December 2022. The mother-daughter vacay marks the Plexus ambassador’s first trip since splitting with ex Kody Brown.

“Savanah talked me into actually wearing a pair of ears,” the TLC personality, 53, captioned a smiling selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, January 16.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Janelle revealed that Savanah outscored her while the pair rode what appears to be Toy Story Mania, an interactive 4D ride in which park guests shoot at targets and rack up points. “When you don’t play video games and your kid does,” the mom of six captioned a snap of their scores, adding, “You get thoroughly beat…”

The pair’s Florida vacation comes a little over a month after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle had left Kody, 53, after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time, noting that she “outgrew him.” Kody later confirmed their split in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives.

Janelle opened up about their split during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special that aired on January 8, noting that she and the businessman had been separated for “months” at that point.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. I just mourned that that life was gone. We had a great run.”

Christine, 50, was the first to leave the polygamous patriarch, announcing the news via Instagram in November 2021. The former couple’s separation was one of the main storylines in season 17 of Sister Wives; however, the palpable tension between the Cooking With Just Christine star and her now-ex was documented on the long-running reality series well before their split.

After months of speculation, first wife Meri Brown confirmed in January that she and Kody were no longer together after 33 years of marriage. The pair legally wed in 1990 before divorcing in 2014 so Kody could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three kids from a previous marriage. Meri, 52, and the father of 18 remained spiritually married until announcing their split.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram. “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Now that Kody is down to just one remaining wife, his former spouses are enjoying the next chapter of their lives. A source previously told In Touch that while Janelle “is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment,” she is “focusing on herself and her kids” amid her fresh start as a single lady.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Janelle’s first vacation after her split with Kody!