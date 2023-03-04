Only a memory. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reminisced as she drove by Christine Brown’s seemingly uninhabited home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“Christine’s old house,” Janelle, 53, shared via her Instagram on Friday, March 3, while driving past the snow-lined home. “No one lives here in the winter I guess.”

Courtesy of Janelle Br

The TLC personality reflected on her former sister wife just one day after a source confirmed Janelle’s true feelings for Christine’s new relationship with her new boyfriend, David Woolley.

Contrary to earlier reports that said Janelle didn’t “approve” of David, the insider told In Touch that the Plexus ambassador “never said that” and thought Christine’s new romance was a positive change in her life.

“[Janelle] loves the way he treats Christine,” the source told In Touch. “He’s a huge welcome change from Kody [Brown].”

Christine, 50, went public with David on Valentine’s Day 2023, taking to social media to announce she had “finally found the love of [her] life.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine — who has kept a close relationship with Janelle following her split from the polygamous patriarch — previously told fans how nervous she was to get back in the dating game. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” the mom of six captioned a January 2023 post. She later revealed during a “car confession” video on Instagram that she had a new man in her life, announcing that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to announce her split in November 2021 from the father of 18. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Their spiraling relationship was captured on season 17 of the long-running series. Christine and Kody — who share six kids — often argued on topics revolving around intimacy and Kody’s favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

About one year after Kody and Christine’s split, In Touch broke the news that Janelle had officially ended her marriage to Kody, with an insider revealing Janelle had “outgrew” the businessman. Janelle has since opened up about leaving Kody, admitting that life without him is much happier.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said in January 2023. “I wasn’t heartbroken.”