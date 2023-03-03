Shutting it down. Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown thinks Christine Brown’s new boyfriend, David Woolley, is “a nice guy” despite reports saying otherwise, an inside source tells In Touch exclusively.

In response to an article by The Sun – which was later picked up by blog Without A Crystal Ball – that claimed Janelle, 53, doesn’t “approve” of David, the source says that the Plexus ambassador “never said that” and thinks Christine’s new romance is a positive change in her life.

“[Janelle] loves the way he treats Christine,” the source tells In Touch. “He’s a huge welcome change from Kody [Brown].”

Christine, 50, first went public with David on Valentine’s Day 2023, taking to social media to announce her newfound romance and telling fans that she had “finally found the love of [her] life.” “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine – who continues to share a close relationship with Janelle – had previously expressed to fans how nervous she was about getting back into the dating world, captioning a January 2023 social media post, “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” She later revealed during a “car confession” video on Instagram that she had a new man in her life, announcing that she was “dating someone exclusively.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave the polygamous marriage, announcing her decision to separate from the former car salesman in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple – who share daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Truely and Ysabel, as well as son Paedon – often argued about such issues including intimacy and Kody’s “favorite wife” Robyn Brown. Their spiraling relationship was documented during season 17 of the family’s reality series.

About one year later, In Touch broke the news that Janelle had officially ended her marriage to Kody, with a source exclusively revealing that she “outgrew” the Sister Wives star. She has since opened up about life post-Kody, admitting that her ex-husband “[stayed] where he was respected and obeyed” and that life without him is much happier.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said in January 2023. “I wasn’t heartbroken.”