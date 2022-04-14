No more family drama? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a sweet tribute for her son Garrison’s 24th birthday on Thursday, April 14, amid the ongoing drama between her son and his father, Kody Brown.

“Celebrated Garrison’s birthday over the weekend,” the mother of six wrote alongside a photo of her son holding a giant Star Wars Lego kit.

“Apparently they have these super detailed Lego sets for older kids/ kids at heart / collectors / anyone with enough patience. So we got together and gave him one,” Janelle, 52, who also shares kids Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Maddie and Savanah with husband Kody, added. “I secretly think his brothers are all jealous. Legos were the toy of choice growing up at our house.”

The second slide shows a video of Garrison blowing out his birthday candles as his mother and family sing to him. “Excuse our non-professional singing voices on the second picture,” Janelle wrote. “It’s the heart that counts more sometimes”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

His birthday celebration comes on the heels of some major family drama!

Fans will recall that Garrison moved out of his family’s property late last year after drama with his father over COVID-19 protocols came to a boiling point as seen on season 16. He purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home.

“Several of his children are at odds with him because of the ways his [COVID-19] rules went down,” Janelle said of her son’s strained relationship with his father during part 2 of the tell-all on February 6.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of sons Gabe and Garrison at the time. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” he continued. “It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

“We need therapy,” Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too.”