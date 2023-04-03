Major step! Sister Wives star Christine Brown met her boyfriend David Woolley’s daughter, Kati, with her youngest child, Truely.

“Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit!” David, 59, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 2, alongside a photo with Christine, 50, Truely, 12, Kati and her sons. The caption concluded with the hashtags “grandkids,” “family,” “family time” and “my queen.”

It appears that some of Christine’s family has already met David’s family, as her daughter Mykleti Brown took to the comments section to note that she felt left out.

“Why didn’t I get the invite? Kati is awesome!!!” Mykelti, 26, wrote. “That’s okay I understand, it’s a 12 hour drive away from me.”

The mother of three made it clear that the comment was lighthearted by adding the hashtags ​”I’m fine” and “love this.”

In addition to Truely and Mykelti, Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, share kids Aspyn, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Ysabel.

After announcing her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021, Christine revealed her relationship with David in February 2023.

She shared a photo of the pair via Instagram on Valentine’s Day and told her fans that she “finally found the love of [her] life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” the TLC personality wrote at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Meanwhile, David also took to his own social media on February 14 to announce their romance. “My Queen,” he captioned a selfie of the duo.

One week before publicly announcing her romance, Christine told her fans via an Instagram Stories video that she was dating someone exclusively.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she said in the video shared on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

While the TV personality seems head over heels in love, not everyone in her family seems to be sold on her relationship with David.

During a TikTok Live session reshared by a social media user on March 7, Paedon, 24, admitted he felt his mother and David were “going really fast.”

“I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you are rushing this,” he said in the clip. “You’ve been in a bad relationship for years … it was actually good at one point, but at least the past, minimum five years.”

After noting that he was “sorry” Christine had a “bad relationship” with Kody, he added, “You are now rushing into this relationship very, very quickly.”

Paedon added that he was “happy” for Christine, though shared that he will probably “never be close” to David.