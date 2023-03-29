Sister Wives star Paedon Brown believes his mom, Christine Brown, is “rushing” into her new relationship with boyfriend David Woolley following her divorce from Kody Brown.

In a TikTok Live session reshared by a social media user on March 7, the only son of Kody and Christine confessed to his followers that he felt his mother was “going really fast” in the new romance.

“I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you are rushing this,” Paedon, 24, explained during the video clip. “You’ve been in a bad relationship for years … it was actually good at one point, but at least the past, minimum five years.”

The TLC personality went on to say that he was “sorry” she was in a “bad relationship” with his dad, but added, “You are now rushing into this relationship very, very quickly.”

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

Despite being “happy” for his mom’s new life partner, Paedon admitted he told Christine, 50, that he “probably would never be close” to David.

Christine went public with her new relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023, taking to social media to reveal she had “finally found the love of [her] life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” the Cooking with Just Christine star wrote via Instagram on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

David is the mother of six’s first public relationship since announcing her split from the polygamous patriarch. Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave the marriage, revealing her decision in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Sister Wives star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Apart from Paedon, the former couple share daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Truely and Ysabel. Prior to their split, Christine and Kody argued over issues revolving around intimacy and his favoritism for his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Their marital issues and eventual split were documented during season 17 of the long-running reality TV series.