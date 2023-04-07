Growing up fast! Sister Wives star Christine Brown penned a sweet tribute to granddaughter Avalon Padron in honor of her second birthday, which fell on Thursday, April 6.

“My precious grand baby has turned two. I’ve loved living so close to her and being there for her milestones and memories,” the Cooking With Just Christine host, 50, captioned a carousel of photos posted to Instagram. “She is such a fun and energetic smart kid. Babysitting her is a sheer pleasure. She’s also growing up a little too fast for me.”

Christine’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) – who is mom to Avalon and twin boys Archer and Ace, born November 2022 – also marked her eldest child’s birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“My baby girl Miss Avalon is officially two years old today,” she captioned an adorable picture of her only daughter with cupcake frosting all over her face. “She is such a strong and sassy wonderful kid. Loves playing and being curious AKA making a lot of messes.”

Mykelti, 26, revealed she and husband Tony Padron were expecting their first child together in October 2020 – just a little over a year before Christine announced via Instagram that she and now-ex Kody Brown were going their separate ways after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In December the following year, In Touch exclusively broke the news that fellow sister wife Janelle Brown had also ended her relationship with the 54-year-old Wyoming native. In January, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed she and the father of 18 were no longer in a relationship after nearly 33 years of both legal and spiritual marriage. The businessman’s only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

Weeks after teasing fans that she was dating again, Christine debuted her new boyfriend, David Wolley, in February. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she captioned photos of the couple on Valentine’s Day. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”