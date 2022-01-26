Feeling the love! Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted she was anxious about announcing her split from longtime husband Kody Brown in a candid new Cameo video.

Christine, 49, resonated with a fan’s heartfelt message about not getting the love story she wanted, but rather finding a better love in the process: self-love.

“I was so nervous about going public with leaving, and thank you for supporting me and my journey,” the TLC personality said in the clip. “It really, really means a lot to me and the timing of this is incredible.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine fought back tears as she sweetly added, “I didn’t count on amazing people like you when I started down this path.”

Kody, 53, and Christine surprised fans when they revealed her decision to walk away from their spiritual marriage of 27 years in November 2021, just weeks before the season 16 premiere documented what led to their relationship’s end.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Addressing their split in his own message, Kody also said Christine’s “decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.”

The father of 18 added, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

In the January 23 episode, Christine disclosed that she and Kody were no longer intimate, a part of their relationship she very much valued over the years. “That’s not a real marriage,” she vented to cameras. “I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

That same episode, Kody came home to Christine’s place in Flagstaff, Arizona, to find out that she had packed up all his belongings. Her choice to act came as a surprise considering they reconciled on previous occasions.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Shutterstock

“I’ve had times past when she’s said something, and I didn’t feel like she was serious. I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know what it all means.”

In Touch confirmed that Christine moved to a duplex in Murray, Utah, back in October, shortly after selling her former property in Arizona.

Looking ahead, Sister Wives fans will get to see how Kody and Christine’s split impacted the rest of the family including his other wives, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown, on the upcoming reunion special.

“I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried,” Robyn, 43, vented in a one-on-one interview, while Janelle, 52, sounded off in her own segment, “She made a choice that she was never going to have a functioning marriage.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.