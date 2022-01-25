Robyn Brown fought back tears while discussing the demise of Christine and Kody Brown’s marriage in a dramatic sneak peek of the Sister Wives reunion.

“I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried,” Robyn, 43, said during an emotional one-on-one interview teased at the end of the latest season 16 episode.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody, 53, as well as his other wives, Janelle and Meri Brown, also sounded off about the couple’s split following 27 years of spiritual union and welcoming six children together.

“She made a choice that she was never going to have a functioning marriage,” Janelle, 52, told the host about her stance on Christine, 49, and Kody’s breakup.

When put in the hot seat herself, Christine explained their lack of intimacy was a core issue for her, in addition to other problems.

“Wait, so he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me?” she questioned in a confessional, to which he replied on the reunion, “I never said no, that we weren’t going to be intimate again.”

As for where they stood at the time, Christine said matter of factly, “Kody and I are divorced,” — a process done through the church as they were not legally married.

Kody’s strained relationship with his other wives, particularly Meri, 51, was also addressed during the reunion.

Shutterstock (3)

In the teaser, Kody took offense to claims he “abandoned” his wives, addressing Meri’s “affair” (a.k.a. catfish scandal) as the reason behind their lack of affection.

“If he wants to give up, he can give up,” Meri said in her own segment.

Kody and Christine filmed season 16 prior to announcing they were parting ways on November 2, 2021, and their son, Paedon, has since confirmed a new season is underway as of January 2022.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she wrote in her split statement on Instagram. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody echoed in his own statement. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.