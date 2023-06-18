Sister Wives star Christine Brown praised her fiancé, David Woolley, on Father’s Day, while seemingly shading her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

“Happy Father’s Day @David_Woolley,” Christine, 51, wrote alongside a carousel post of photos filled with happy memories on Sunday, June 18. “I’ve watched how loving and compassionate and present you are with your children and I love that you’ve shown that to my children as well.”

The TLC personality explained that her current partner was “truly showing up,” emphasizing that was “what is most important.”

Christine’s tribute post to David on Father’s Day could be seen as shady toward her ex-husband as the mom of six was vocal about Kody being “absent” from the life of her youngest daughter, Truely Brown.

Truely has lived with her mom since Christine and Kody’s split in November 2021, something that Kody seemingly didn’t approve of. However, a source previously confirmed to In Touch in October 2022 that the polygamous patriarch was “not in” Truely’s life.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody said in a confessional during the October 2, 2022, episode of the long-running series. “Truely’s my child,” he added, before noting that he has done his “research” and knows that “men don’t win in the divorce world.”

The Cooking with Just Christine host strongly refuted his claims, claiming that Kody hadn’t been in Truely’s life for some time.

“Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days,” she said of the Arizona city the family moved to in 2018. “He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

Since starting her romance with David in February, the trio has looked like a happy family. The brood recently took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in May and fans were thrilled to see how happy they all looked.

“Finally, a father figure for the kids. Lovely pictures,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I’ve literally never seen these kids interact with Kody like this. So glad to see their smiling faces!” One fan pointed out, “Truly’s body language in these pictures say so much” about how she seemed so comfortable and happy around David.