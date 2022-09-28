Unequal split. Sister Wives star Christine Brown and former husband Kody Brown are at odds over the custody of youngest daughter Truely amid their dramatic split.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody, 53, said in a confessional during the upcoming Sunday, October 2, episode. “Truely’s my child,” he added, before noting that he has done his “research” and knows that “men don’t win in the divorce world.”

Christine, 50, announced her plans to move to Utah following her split from the polygamous patriarch in November 2021. However, Kody seems willing to fight for joint custody of their youngest child.

“Hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us the whole time we lived here!” Christine said, making it clear that Kody has been absent from their lives prior to their split.

“Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said of the Arizona city the family moved to in 2018. “He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family,” she added during her confessional. “I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love.”

The former couple’s argument was revealed just two weeks after Christine accused her ex of having a “favorite wife” with whom he spends a majority of his time.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” she confessed during the September 11 episode, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Christine’s disdain toward her ex-husband was further confirmed when he seemingly showed preferential treatment toward his children with Robyn, 43, over her daughter Ysabel.

“I’m kind of wanting everyone to make their choice [about returning to the classroom], but I’m really feeling awkward,” Kody said during the Sunday, September 25, episode, adding that he asked Robyn’s children Solomon and Breanna to continue with distance learning.

“So, he asks Breanna to not go back to school in person because he wants to be around her, but he says Ysabel can go back,” Christine said, noticeably frustrated. “Gosh, Ysabel would love a phone call from her dad saying, ‘Can you please not go back to school in person so I can come see you?’”