Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed that there is a special meaning behind her matching tattoo with husband David Woolley.

Not only did David, 59, make his reality TV debut during the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives: One on One, but Christine, 51, also shared that the couple “got a matching tattoo.”

“It means ‘new beginnings’ in Celtic,” she explained while moving her shirt over to reveal the ink that was strategically placed over her heart. “And he’s got one too here.”

Christine explained that they got the matching tattoos before they tied the knot in October, adding that David held her hand as she got her very first tattoo.

The Cooking With Just Christine host – who debuted the tattoo via Instagram in June – went on to gush about David and said he has a lot of qualities she missed out on during her marriage to Kody Brown.

“He’s just really aware, really observant,” Christine shared. “It’s insane.”

Meanwhile, Kody, 54, also weighed in on Christine and David’s romance during the latest episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

The Brown patriarch said that he has only spoken to David for “15 minutes,” adding that Christine’s husband has “mostly talked with Robyn [Brown].” He then stated that Robyn, 45, has described David as “very sweet.”

“Christine chose him, so I think it’s a good match,” Kody added.

The mother of six revealed she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine announced via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

She embraced being single for more than one year before she revealed she started online dating in January. Christine told her fans that she was dating someone exclusively in February, while she hard launched her relationship with David on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” she wrote alongside several photos of her and David. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Two months later, the couple proved they’re in it for the long haul and got engaged in April. Christine and David then made things official when they got married in October.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” the TLC personality told People following their wedding ceremony in Moab, Utah.

The couple has clearly been loving their life as newlyweds and regularly gush about each other. In addition to sharing tributes to each other on social media, Christine called David the “love of [her] life” and “soulmate” during the December 10 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.