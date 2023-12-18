David Woolley appeared on Sister Wives for the first time during the Sunday, December 17, episode. He joined his wife, Christine Brown, for a chat with Sukanya Krishnan during the tell-all special.

David, 59, introduced himself to viewers by revealing that he has 8 kids and 10 grandkids. He was previously married for 20 years. As fans know, David and Christine, 51, met on a dating website at the end of 2022. He admitted to knowing who she was before they went on their first date and said that his daughter “thought he was being catfished” when she found out about it.

Of course, Christine’s profile turned out to be the real deal, and David said that he knew she was “the one” for him “in an instant.” He also revealed that there was “no drama” in their relationship and said he was never intimidated by Christine’s platform.

“I know there was an end to this down the road,” he shared. “That’s the person that I want to grow old with.” The business owner defended his wife when her ex Kody Brown called her “Machiavellian” and said he disagreed with that statement. Meanwhile, Kody, 54, accused Christine of “destroying his character” in front of David, claiming that David would not have married her if she “left a good man.”

Christine’s husband gushed that she was “the complete package” and she revealed that they got matching tattoos over their hearts.

David and Christine went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. He proposed in April and they tied the knot on October 7. Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, were not invited to the nuptials, while Meri Brown was also left off the guest list. However, Janelle Brown has stayed close to Christine and was in attendance at the fall wedding.

“First thing I realized was that David loves me,” Christine gushed. “He loves me and I feel so loved. With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”

Christine ended her relationship with Kody in 2021. The two were spiritually married but had never legally tied the knot. She was admittedly thrilled that she got to walk down the aisle when she married David because it was something she’d never had an opportunity to do in the past.

She also admitted that falling so quickly for David was not what she expected. “I wanted a partner,” she shared. “I wanted someone to have a good time with, but I really was only casually dating. I wasn’t looking for ‘the one.’”