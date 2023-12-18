Sister Wives star Kody Brown shared his thoughts on his ex-wife Christine Brown’s new husband, David Woolley.

During the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody, 54, explained that he has only spoken to David, 59, for “15 minutes” and said that Christine’s husband has “mostly talked with Robyn [Brown].” However, Kody noted that Robyn, 45, described David as “very sweet.”

“Christine chose him, so I think it’s a good match,” he said about the couple, adding that he only wishes the best for Christine, 51.

However, not all of Kody’s comments about Christine were kind and he slammed her for laughing at him when he had COVID-19. The Brown patriarch went on to call the Cooking With Just Christine host a mean girl.

Christine was also given the opportunity to discuss her feelings about her ex, who she said she could not be herself with. The mother of six added that Kody only wanted the “fun bubbly part” of her, noting that “he doesn’t get that anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kody said he blamed himself for their problems because he knowingly married “a woman [he] didn’t love.”

Christine announced she left the businessman in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

After embracing her single status for more than one year, Christine revealed she started online dating in January and confirmed she was dating someone exclusively in February.

The reality star later introduced her fans to David on Valentine’s Day. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” she captioned photos of the ​couple via Instagram. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Two months after they hard launched their relationship, Christine and David took a major step in their relationship and got engaged in April. The pair didn’t waste any time and tied the knot in October.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following their wedding in Moab, Utah.

More recently, Christine gushed about David when she called him the “love of [her] life” and “soulmate” during the December 10 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

“First thing I realized was that David loves me. He loves me, and I feel so loved,” Christine shared. “With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached to it. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”